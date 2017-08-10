IEBC Suspends Tallying Of Votes In Kaloleni, Kilifi County

The county returning officer for Kilifi county suspended the tallying of results for Kaloleni after the Jubilee and the Wiper candidate stormed the center.

The two claimed that the ODM candidate had rigged the election. The two other candidates demanded that the Returning Officer stop the exercise.

Read:Indian Woman Kills Father In Law By Crushing His Privates

Security was then beefed up after the suspension and all agents were ordered out of the tallying centre.

The Jubilee gubernatorial candidate welcomed the suspension saying that justice ought to prevail. The crowd was heard chanting slogans against the incumbent governor Amason Kingi.

Another Aspirant and former Labor Cabinet Secretary Kazungu Kambi running on a KADU Asili ticket said he would move to court to ask for a recount of the votes cast.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com