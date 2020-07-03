Robbery With Violence Suspects In Viral Footage Detained Until Next Week

Three men suspected to have robbed a man in broad Daylight in Kilimani will be detained until next week after they denied the charges.

Appearing before Senior Magistrate Zainab Abdul, the men, identified as Humphrey Minyata, Jahan Timothy and Ibrahim Hussein’s bail ruling will be determined next week.

They were represented by Lawyer Katunga Mbuvi with the prosecution arguing that should they be released they would interfere with evidence since their images were circulated all over the internet.

The three were suspected to be connected with a robbery incident captured on Camera along Lenana Road on June 25, 2020. Ideally, the items reported to have been stolen were valued at Sh396,733.

They included: Macbook Air, iPhone 11 Pro, Magic Keyboard, Apple adapter, Magic Mouse, eyeglasses, HTC One phone, backpack, power bank, Samsung Note 3 and two passports.

Through a Tweet, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects were nabbed on Monday morning by detectives based at Kilimani.

Apparently, they were tracked down to their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani. During the operation, detectives recovered a Macintosh laptop and a mobile phone believed to have been stolen from the victim.

Four suspects connected with a robbery incident captured on Camera along Lenana Road on 25th June, 2020 have this morning been arrested by DCI Detectives based at Kilimani and several items recovered. The four were tracked down to their hideouts in Kawangware, Gatina and Pangani. https://t.co/QmXo87RKuu pic.twitter.com/ASJTKNQGHk — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 29, 2020

The viral video had ignited public uproar as the man who was robbed was unarmed and gladly surrendered the items while a gun was pointed to his head. They were armed with a knife and a riffle.

