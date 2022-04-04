17 Suspects Linked to Attack on Raila Entourage Face Attempted Murder Charges

17 suspects arrested in connection with the stoning of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s entourage in Soy, Uasin Gishu County, face four charges in court.

Sources privy to the investigations into the incident say the youths will be charged with attempted murder, malicious damage to property and incitement offences.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday, April 2, 2022, a day after the stoning of Odinga’s chopper.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Stephen Kihara said on Monday that the suspects had given crucial information regarding the planning and execution of the attack against the former Prime Minister.

Police had earlier said the suspects were found in possession of cash money in Sh50 denomination. Authorities believe the money was payment for the chaos that has got the nation talking.

Odinga was leaving the burial ceremony of late businessman Jackson Kibor when he was attacked by a group of rowdy youths in Soy, Eldoret. The air shield of the Orange party chief’s chopper was damaged during the incident.

The area is considered a stronghold for Deputy President William Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer.

Police named Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany as masterminds of the attack.

The legislators, who have maintained their innocence, recorded a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Nakuru on Sunday.

Earlier, the lawmakers denied claims that they were part of politicians who organised the group of youths to attack Raila’s entourage.

Speaking to members of the press in Eldoret, Sudi and Kositany termed the investigations by the DCI as biased and political.

The leaders said they were not aware of the attack and only came to learn about it moments after it happened. They indicated that the attack was staged by rivals to depict close allies of Ruto in the North-Rift region in bad light.

“We are ready to bear the brunt. We are there for justice. We are always preaching piece. We are heading to Nakuru to go and listen to this nonsense. It is pure nonsense. Whatever they want to do, we are ready for it,” Kositany said moments before honouring DCI summons.

