Obure, Bodo, Suspects In Kevin Omwenga Murder Detained For 12 Days Pending Investigations

Chris Obure and Robert Bodo, suspects in the Kilimani murder of Kevin Omwenga have been detained for 12 days pending investigations.

In a ruling by Kibra Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kuto, the case has been set for mention on September 4, 2020.

“The application has merit and I order the suspects be detained for 12 days for police to complete their investigations,” he said.

The two, Chris Obure and his bodyguard Bodo were arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts on Monday morning.

The prosecution had Earlier, sought 14 days to detain the suspects to allow the police to complete a probe into the fatal shooting.

“The continued detention of the two suspects is necessary for the furtherance and finalizing of the investigation. Their release could lead to further interference with the ongoing investigations,” reads a miscellaneous application filed by the prosecution.

The accused, however, through their lawyers opposed the request to detain them longer.

Ouko, who is the prime suspect in the killing, had on Sunday told the police in his statement that the shooting was an accident after a disagreement.

The suspect told sleuths probing the alleged murder that he took the gun from his boss’ office at Senteu Plaza next to Galana suits where the shooting occurred.

He claimed that he took the pistol on Friday, August 21 at around 6am and returned it a few minutes before midnight.

