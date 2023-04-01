Suspects In Jamia Supermarket Looting Incident Arrested

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers have arrested 14 suspects involved in Kisumu, Migori violence during the Azimio protests.

According to the DCI, among the suspects are two who allegedly looted Jamia Supermarket on Thursday.

“The suspects include two prime suspects who were part of the gang that broke into Jamii Supermarket and made away with goods worth over Sh5 Million,” said DCI.

The two were arrested on Friday morning and were in possession of foodstuffs including packets of Unga, Sugar, Rice and Tea Leaves.

The foodstuffs are suspected to have been stolen from the store.

UPDATE ON ARREST OF SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN KISUMU, MIGORI VIOLENCE 14 suspects have so far been arrested following the violence witnessed in Kisumu and Migori counties, during the illegal demonstrations held last Thursday. The suspects include two prime suspects who were part of — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 1, 2023

The suspects were arraigned at the Kisumu Law courts under miscellaneous application.

The detectives were given 10 days to hold the suspects as they probe the incident.

The other 12 men were arrested in Suna East after erecting illegal barriers along the Migori- Isebania Highway and Namba-Kakrao bypass.

They are also said to have extorted money from members of the public amounting to Sh2,645 in coins of 20,10 and notes of 50, 100, 200 and 500.

They are set to take plea on Tuesday.

