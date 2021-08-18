Cop Among Suspects Arrested As Detectives Recover Firearms from Motorists Driving Land Cruiser V8, Benz

Three people were on Tuesday arrested after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) recovered illegal firearms from their vehicles in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

Police reports indicate that Chris Mwangangi and Lucia Wanjiku were driving along the Arwings Khodek and Ring Road junction within Kilimani, when they were intercepted by the Kilimani-based crime busters.

The sleuths, who were on routine patrol became suspicious after coming across a black land cruiser V8 motor vehicle with no front number plate, prompting them to immediately flag it down.

“Upon a thorough search of the vehicle, detectives managed to recover one Ceska Pistol with its Serial number erased, one Revolver Pistol and an unidentified frontal Plate Number,” the George Kinoti-led directorate said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

After questioning the driver, police found out that he was not the actual owner of the luxury car.

Read: Unidentified Woman Among Two Gangsters Killed In Shootout With Police Along Old Kiambu Road

The vehicle, police say, belonged to one Jeff Maina, a close friend of the driver.

The suspect contacted the owner of the vehicle informing him of the development forcing him to drive to Kilimani Police Station where he was being held alongside the lady in his company.

The man was also arrested after a quick search conducted inside the vehicle he had arrived in, a Mercedes Benz, led to the recovery of more suspicious items.

The detectives recovered two police handcuffs, one Ceska Magazine loaded with 7 rounds of 9mm ammunitions, one police pocket phone and several Identification Cards from the car.







Read Also: Suspected Gangster Who Snatched A Firearm From A Cop In Kayole Gunned Down

The suspects were placed in custody pending investigations.

Also arrested is a police officer based in Mombasa, who is believed to have given the handcuffs to the suspects.

The recovered firearms were handed over to DCI’s ballistics experts for examination.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...