Suspected Thugs Rescued From Mob Lynching After Robbing Kasarani Woman

Two suspected thugs are in custody after stealing from a woman in Kasarani.

In a statement, DCI boss George Kinoti said the suspects snatched the woman’s bag and mobile phone as she walked home on Friday.

According to the police boss, the incident took place in Kasarani’s Seasons area.

The suspects were chased by bodaboda riders who were responding to the victim’s cry for help.

Read: Suspected Thugs Behind Adams Arcade Killings Lynched in Marurui For Stealing Sh1.2 Million

The riders chased the duo towards Hunters where they finally caught up with them.

Kinoti said that the riders together with passersby and vendors descended on the suspects with kicks and blows.

One of the suspects had his jaw disfigured as the other suffered disjointed limbs and a swollen eye.

“The chase didn’t last long as the bikes caught up with the miscreants a few metres away, with the leading bike man identified as Jonte jumping from his speeding bike and landing on the ground with one thug,” narrated Kinoti via social media.

DETECTIVES ARRIVE IN THE NICK OF TIME AND SAVE TWO THUGS FROM ANGRY MOB

(SUNDAY SPECIAL) Two thugs are thanking sleuths based at DCI Kasarani for saving their lives, from the wrath of an angry mob that almost lynched them. The thugs had snatched a mobile phone and a handbag pic.twitter.com/NZrfag7XAA — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 10, 2022

“The remaining thug was floored a few steps away after another nduthi man went for his jugular almost choking life out of him.”

Luckily, sleuths patrolling the area rescued the suspects from the angry mob.

The woman has since recovered her valuables.

Kinoti has, however, cautioned members of the public against taking matters into their own hands.

“Detectives are cautioning members of the public not to take the law into their hands in such situations but call our emergency hotline 0800 722 203 for action.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...