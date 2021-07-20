Suspected Thug Shot Dead after Accosting Woman in Kasarani

A suspected thug was on Tuesday morning gunned down after a fierce shoot-out with police in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

The unidentified man had reportedly accosted a pedestrian who was on her way to work at Season’s Bus Stop when police on patrol flagged him.

The robber, police said, attempted to flee the scene using a getaway motorbike but not for long.

“When the rider heard the rumbling sound of an approaching Police land cruiser chasing after them at breakneck speed, panic engulfed him & the motorcycle began wobbling on the road,” DCI said in a statement.

The armed pillion passenger fell off the motorcycle, landing on the tarmac with a thud.

In an attempt to evade arrest, the suspect fired at the Police vehicle that had screeched to halt.

One of the officers responded fatally shooting the suspect.

Police officers recovered a firearm from the man.

The men in uniform believe that the gangsters are linked to a shooting incident that occurred last night at the Githurai roundabout, where a man was shot on the right arm by gun-toting criminals on a motorbike.

The authorities revealed that the gang had snatched a handbag from a woman who was walking home and opened fire on concerned members of the public, who were responding to her distress call.

The injured man was rushed to St John’s hospital in Githurai, where he was treated and referred to Kiambu Level 5 hospital for specialized treatment.

Meanwhile, the body of the suspect, who was shot dead in Kasarani, was moved to City mortuary pending identification.

