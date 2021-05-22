Suspected Thug Lynched By Angry Mob In Kwale

A suspected thug has been lynched by an angry mob in Matuga, Kwale County following a botched robbery incident.

Reports indicate that the suspect attempted to break into a shop before things backfired on him. The owner of the shop called for help and an irate mob quickly gathered and beat him to death.

This has ideally been confirmed by Kwale County Police Commander Steve Oloo who confirmed that the suspect had attempted to rob a shop.

“We got a report from one of our retired officers that someone was trying to commit robbery but he was spotted and the owner called for help,” said Oloo.

According to police, the deceased succumbed to injuries inflicted by the mob who descended on him with stones, branches, punches and kicks.

Robbery cases have been on the rise amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with experts linking them to unemployment and tough economic times.

In an incident in March, a mob of angry boda boda riders stormed Karatina Hospital in Nyeri and lynched two patients who were suspected motorcycle thieves.

The suspects who had earlier been rescued and taken to the hospital were lynched and their bodies set on fire as police authorities looked helplessly.

Reports indicated that the two had been notorious for violent robberies in the region.

