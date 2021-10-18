Suspected Thief Fatally Stabbed in Botched Robbery in Kiambu

One of three suspected robbers was on Saturday fatally stabbed in a theft gone wrong in Kiambu’s Gachie area.

According to a police report, Evans Atuya, 35, and two of his accomplices broke into a residential home in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

“The three had stormed into Godwin Wanyama’s house at 2am by knocking his door to the ground using a huge rock, rudely awakening him from his slumber,” the report reads in part.

A scuffle ensued between Mr Wanyama and Atuya leading to the latters dispossession of a knife.

“A scuffle immediately ensued as the thugs tried to subdue their victim. But a tactful Wanyama went straight for Atuya’s hand and dispossessed him of the knife,” the report continues.

Mr Wanyama is said to have fatally stabbed the suspected robber in the neck as his accomplices got away from the scene of incident.

“The suspect only managed a few steps from Wanyama’s house, before he fell down and succumbed to the injuries caused by his own weapon,” said the police.

Police officers drawn from Muguga Police Station who visited the scene confirmed it was indeed a break-in.

“The officer commanding Muguga police station led a contingent of officers to the scene and confirmed that indeed Wanyama’s house had been broken into,” further reads the police report.

“Only door hinges and a few nails were still hanging loosely on the door frame, as testament that there once stood a door to Wanyama’s house.”

Crime scene detectives have since combed the scene for evidence that could lead to the arrest of the other two who are still at large.

The body of Atuya was moved to Gachie Level Hospital Mortuary.

