Suspected Terrorist Nabbed Taking Photos of Makongeni Police Station

Police in Nairobi are holding a suspected terrorist busted taking photos of Makongeni Police Station located in Makadara Sub-county, Nairobi.

In a police report seen by this writer, the suspect identified as Augustine Juma, 34, was arrested on Saturday morning after being spotted taking photos of Makongeni Police motor vehicle registration number GK A 318.

The officers confiscated his phone and on perusal of the device’s gallery, the men in uniform found photos of Central Bank, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters and Israel Embassy.

Other photos found in the device include those of Jogoo road police station and pictures of officers on various training exercises.

The suspect had also saved in his phone photos of members of the public ordered to lie down by suspected members of the Al-Shabaab group, a convoy of vehicles and armed people appearing to be Al-Shabaab.

Read: Doctors Park Bomb Scare A Hoax, Arrested Suspect Issued Threat After Missing Top Job – DCI

The officers also found a video of the suspect torturing another unknown person while handcuffed.

Upon arrest, the suspect was taken in for questioning pending further action.

With the rising cases of terror activities in Kenya over the past few years, Kenya’s security organs are on a high alert to avert possible threats.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu