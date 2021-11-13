Suspected Terrorist Arrested After Offering Sh180K to Cop for Details on a Lang’ata Club

A suspected terrorist has been arrested at Lang’ata shopping center after offering Sh180,000 to a police officer in exchange for information on a popular club.

According to details by the DCI, the suspect Ali Abdullahi Hussein was nabbed after he requested to find out when the club hosts the largest number of from a cop on patrol.

The officer became suspicious and informed the club management where the suspect was arrested.

Upon arrest, up to Sh156,421 was recovered from him.

Read: Here’s a List of Wanted Terrorists with Sh50 Million Bounty on their Heads

“The officer was puzzled by the questions from the suspect, who posed as an ordinary civilian seeking general information. Convinced that the man was up to no good, the officer on patrol raised his colleagues who responded immediately and arrested the suspect, ” the DCI said.

Langata based crime busters early today morning arrested a terror suspect identified as Ali Abdullahi Hussein, within Langata shopping center. The suspect who is a Somali national had at around 2am approached a police officer on patrol and cunningly sought information from him — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 13, 2021

He is currently being grilled by the anti-terror detectives with his passport, bearing a US Citizenship confiscated by the police.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...