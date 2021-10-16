Suspected Serial Killer Paul Morara Claims Nairobi Church Funded Killings

Suspected serial killer Paul Magara Morara has revealed that his killings were funded by the church. In new revelations, Morara says he was paid Sh30,000 for each of the murders he committed.

Although he did not disclose the identity of the church, Morara told detectives that he was directed to target women who were easier to kill and as proof for having killed them, he would carry their bloody soaked undies.

“I was introduced to the church last year by a friend, where every killing attracted an instant pay of Sh30,000. I was told women were the easiest to kill. I was paid for the job and this inspired me to pursue my next target,” Morara said as quoted by Nation.

According to detectives, the Nairobi-based church is currently under investigation over the said claims.

Morara, a suspected serial killer and rapist who had been giving Ruiru residents a nightmare was arrested on Thursday.

The 29-year-old is linked to the deaths of three ladies and four others who were seriously injured. He had been on the detectives’ wanted list since 2020.

According to DCI Ruiru profiling, the masked suspect occasionally struck ladies in the hours of darkness, killing and seriously injuring some before removing and escaping with their panties.

In 2020, at Kiunguru area around Ruiru Bypass, a woman who had been seen with a man a night before was found dead in her room, with one of her breasts chopped off. Following the scanty leads obtained from the crime scene, detectives pursued the anonymous perpetrator for months but in vain.

Later in January 2021, a young lady who worked at a hair company was found murdered at a local lodging in a similar style, moments after she was spotted with Morara.

After months of receiving several related murder and attempted murder incidents all reported by female victims, another lady was found murdered in her rental house at Magorofani area of Wataalam.

“The mysterious agent of death had caused untold panic and terror in the area, with word having it that a vampire was roaming in the dark hunting down women,” said DCI.

The killer is reported to have struck again on September 7, by breaking into the house of two sisters aged 18 and 19, where he stabbed and left them for the dead. One of them is still admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

The suspect is said to have crept into the house of a couple when they were deep asleep early morning on Wednesday, stabbing the woman at the neck and vanishing in the dark in seconds.

“The husband rushed his 22-yr-old lactating woman to the hospital, amidst shock as to how their attacker managed to master their padlock from outside, execute the attack and disappear as he soundly snored. The woman is recuperating well,” added DCI.

Morara is reported to have joined a cult back in 2013, which promised to be paying him for every kill on a woman. Showing a woman’s pants would confirm that he indeed deserved pay.

