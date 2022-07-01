Suspected Serial Killer, 5 Others Arrested Over Nakuru Killings

Sleuths from the DC have arrested a suspected serial killer linked to the recent murders that have rocked Nakuru area.

Evans Michori Kebwaro was smoked out of his hideout yesterday afternoon in Keroka, Kisii County, where he had gone into hiding immediately after detectives launched his manhunt.

Following his arrest, Kebwaro revealed the names of five of his accomplices identified as Julius Otieno, 27, Josphat Simiyu, 24, Dennis Mmbolo 25, Isaac Kinyanjui, 18 and Makhoha Wanjala, 25.

In an operation led by the Special Services Unit (SSU), it was revealed that the mastermind, Kebwaro is a jailbird with a criminal past and has previously been convicted and sentenced to prison.

Kebwaro is said to be responsible for at least 3 murders recently committed in Mawanga, Nakuru North.

The DCI noted that all the murders targeted women and were committed during the day, with the victims’ bodies being found in the bedroom after being set ablaze.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the bloodthirsty killer would first rape the victims before strangling them and setting their lifeless bodies on fire under a heap of clothes. On June 14, in Kiamaina, Nakuru North Sub County, a woman identified as Grace Wanjiku aged 20, was found burnt beyond recognition under a heap of bedding, in a house that had been razed down by a huge fire,” the DCI said.

Earlier this week, Nakuru East MP David Gikaria was grilled by DCI detectives over links to a criminal gang that has been terrorizing netizens in the region.

Prior to that, 27 people had been arrested in connection to the rampant murders, killings and robberies in Nakuru.

