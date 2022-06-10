Murder, Drug Trafficking: Secret Life of Gunned Down Embu Businessman Mbae

An Embu businessman who was on Wednesday night gunned down in the middle of the street had pending cases in court.

Dennis Mbae Mutegi had been on the police radar for years for various crimes including drug trafficking.

The deceased who was shot at at least 20 times was according to locals, a well connected drug dealer.

As reported by the Nation, Mbae often hang out with police officers among them a Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer based in Embu.

Constable Abdirahim Adow Abdulahi was unfortunately murdered in unclear circumstances in January this year.

The duo had been spotted a number of times hanging out at entertainment joints within Embu town.

The cop was kidnapped in Isiolo on January 20 and his body discovered four days later at the Kolkol viewpoint in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

It is also said that Mbae had criminals in his beck and call. They were responsible for an upsurge in criminal activities in the county.

According to the police, they would steal from locals and have him sell the “merchandise” at his shop.

In 2018, the former MCA aspirant was arrested and charged with trafficking bhang worth Sh260,000 in his Toyota Probox.

He was, however, released on a Sh300,000 bond after denying the charges before Resident Magistrate Jean Ndengeri.

Again in 2014, Mbae was charged with the murder of an alcoholic beverages trader, Patrick Ndwiga Njahi.

Njahi was on May 5, 2014, found dead at his home in Shauri estate in Embu with multiple stab wounds.

A probe into the killing led to the arrest of Mbae, Lucy Wanja Kimani, Ann Wangare Muchiri, and Muthini Kimani.

The four were charged before Justice Florence Muchemi.

Appearing before Ms Muchemi, Mbae and Wanja declined to enter their pleas on grounds that they had been apprehended for selling alcohol without a license.