Another Suspected Mombasa Drug Dealer Fahmi Bakari Found Dead in Thika

The body of another Mombasa-based suspected drug dealer has been discovered in Thika, Kiambu County.

Fahmi Bakari Shekuwe went missing on December 3, 2021 alongside two others including Masuo Bakari Tajiri, whose remains were discovered more than two weeks ago in a thicket in Thika.

The body of Hussein Mohamed, 26, who was on a trip with the deceased persons is yet to be found.

The trio were on a trip to Thika to purchase a matatu.

HAKI Africa confirmed they identified the body of Fahmi on Sunday. Plans for his burial are underway.

Tajiri, who was wanted by Interpol for transnational narcotics trafficking in Tanzania, Congo, and Kenya, was also accused of possessing 24,466.4 grammes of heroin with a street value of Sh7.4 million.

Tajiri was acquitted in absentia by a Shanzu court on December 15, citing lack of evidence, but his co-accused, Fatuma Sicobo, was sentenced to life in jail.

The deceased is claimed to have invested in public transportation and to own a fleet of matatus that travel the congested Kisauni route.

He is said to have met Fahmi and Mohamed, who ran a matatu business along the busy route, as a result of his participation in the matatu sector.

The departed had previously served a seven-year jail sentence and had been arrested three times for narcotics dealing, police records show.

According to a police intelligence assessment, Tajiri is suspected of luring Fahmi and Mohamed into narcotics trafficking.

The family of Hussein is still hoping for his safe return.

