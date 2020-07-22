Suspected Militants Attack Police Camp In Garissa

The Yumbis Rural Border Patrol Unit (RBPU) in Garissa County on Wednesday evening came under heavy gunfire by suspected militants, authorities have confirmed.

Northeastern Regional Commander Rono Bunei said that the police were responding to the attack, and promised to share more details later.

Nation reports that the militants gained entry into the camp after hauling several explosives.

“A loud explosion was heard at about 6pm. BPU YUMBIS under heavy Al-Shabaab attack,” a police report says.

The report says air support from the Modika military camp has been activated.

More follows:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu