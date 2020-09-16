Suspected M-Pesa Fraudsters Arrested In Machakos With 600 SIM Cards, 96 IDs

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested two suspected M-Pesa fraudsters said to have been terrorising residents of Machakos County and it’s environs.

The two suspects; 23-year-old Kevin Sagini Oroko and 27-year-old Dominic Otiso Nyabuto were apprehended from their hideout at Miwani Estate within Machakos town.

In a statement on Twitter, the DCI said that over 600 assorted Safaricom and Airtel Sim cards and 96 Kenyan national identity cards bearing different names were recovered.

Read: Police Arrest Mulot SIM Swap Scammers After Kahawa Tungu Exposé

Also recovered included six mobile handsets, KCB Inua Jamii cash transfer cards, 16 bank agent transaction registers, two gambling machines and a laptop among other electronics.

The suspects have been put under police custody awaiting arraignment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu