Suspected M-Pesa Fraudsters Arrested, 3,000 Sim Cards Recovered

Three suspected M-Pesa Fraudsters who have been allegedly operating across the country defrauding unsuspecting M-Pesa operators of their cash have been arrested.

The suspects were arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ (DCI) Serious Crime Unit in Njoro, Nakuru County and Juja in Kiambu county.

At least 3,000 Safaricom lines, both registered and unregistered were recovered.

“Following intelligence leads, the detectives pounced on Jacktone Odhiambo Opondo at Belbur Nobility Flats located at Egerton in Njoro-Nakuru County, in whose house the sim cards were found,” tweeted the DCI.

31-yr-old Millicent Wanjiru Maina and John Karuku Kabue were also nabbed at Muigai Inn in Juja, being accomplices of the first suspect.

“It has been established that the gang has been getting ID numbers from a loans App known as Scoppe, and thereafter using the same to illegally register the acquired sim cards,” added the DCI.

In addition, the DCI said that “to execute their fraud, the suspects approach M-Pesa Agents as dealers in pretext of selling sim cards and other products at discounted prices, and in the process switch the agents’ M-Pesa phones before flushing their float.”

The suspects are in police custody awaiting arraignment.

