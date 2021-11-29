Suspected Iranian Terrorist Nabbed in Nairobi

Officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) on Sunday arrested an Iranian national suspected of planning terrorism activities within Nairobi.

The suspect, Mohammed Saeid Golabi is believed to have been orchestrating terror attacks plans in the country with the help of other Kenyan individuals. He has been on the police radar for quite some time now.

“We have profiled him and his contacts over time. We have enough reason to believe that he has been working with those terror groups,” a senior ATPU official told a local publication.

Kenya has been on a high-security alert after terrorism activities were witnessed in the neighboring countries, Uganda and Somalia leading to several deaths.

Ideally, early this month three suspected terrorists escaped from the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison raising fear among netizens. They were however recaptured.

Last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said that despite the three being recaptured, the government would remain on high alert to prevent any crisis.

“We are not out of the woods yet and I need to caution the public that we are in an unusual space because of what is happening around us. Please let us be very careful and watchful. This is the time to maintain a lot of care in what we do,” the CS said.

Today, security has also been beefed up in various parts of Nairobi city ahead of the Administration Police Service Personnel pass-out parade.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the chief guest at the event which will be held at the National Police Service College Embakasi ‘A’ Campus (Administration Police)

As a precaution, relatives of the graduates as well as members of the public will not be allowed at the event. An order banning visitors from the institution on the eve of the graduation was put in effect on November 24.

