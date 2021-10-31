Suspected Gangster Gunned Down in Ruiru Carjacking Incident

An armed thug has been gunned down in a carjacking incident gone wrong in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Police said the deceased was among two police impersonators who waylaid a couple as they waited for their gate to be opened at 3.40am Sunday.

The thugs introduced themselves to Victor Mwangangi and his girlfriend as police officers and later robbed them of their motor vehicle and mobile phones before speeding off.

The incident took place at Kihunguro Geo Lucky Apartment within Kihunguro.

According to Ruiru DCIO Justice Ombati, the robbers fired in the air as they escaped in the Toyota Allion car registration number KDB 893W attracting the attention of police officers from Ruiru Police Station.

The police boss said the deceased was shot in a gun battle that ensued between the police and the thugs.

Police managed to recover the stolen vehicle and a Ceska pistol.

“At the scene, one mini Ceska pistol CZ 2075 S/NO B O52204 loaded with seven rounds of 9mm was recovered alongside assorted motor vehicle parts and spent cartridges,” a police report said.

The body of the deceased was moved to Nairobi City Mortuary as police pursued his accomplice who escaped.

The incident comes two days after three other suspected gangsters were gunned down in Ruiru.

A saloon car that had been stolen from Kayole area was also recovered in the Friday morning incident.

Apparently, the trio had stolen the car from the parking lot of a businessman promoting the police to start a manhunt for them.

According to authorities, the three suspected gangsters who were in their early 20s, were on their way to Mwiki from Githurai 45 when they were ambushed by police officers.

It was then that police opened fire, killing the three on the spot. No identification document was recovered at the time of the incident.

