Suspected Gang Trailing Unsuspecting Bank Customers Arrested

DCI detectives have arrested four suspected thugs who lie in wait in bank lobbies waiting for unsuspecting customers.

The suspects; Fabian Ochieng Ndubi, Fredrick Wanyingi, Kevin Adote Onyango, and Phil Scolten Ail, were nabbed on February 10.

The four are said to have broken into a Mercedes Benz parked car at South C’s Rumi Estate in Nairobi. They stole Shs50,000 and left behind a shattered window.

The owner of the sleek vehicle had withdrawn Sh350,000 from Equity Bank, Nairobi West Branch at around 2.30 pm on February 3.

The suspected thugs followed the victim to Rumi Estate in a white Mazda Demio bearing forged registration number KDC 906L.

“As one of the suspects monitored the victim’s movement, another who was armed with a catapult and a spark plug headed for the driver’s window. The third was the getaway driver. With the catapult, the suspect shattered the driver’s window and stole Sh50,000 before beckoning his partner to jump in their car. Luckily, the victim had alighted with the larger sum of Sh300,000 and paid his workers,” said DCI.

Forensic analysts at the Imaging & Acoustic Unit retrieved CCTV footage and identified one of the suspects.

According to the detectives, the syndicate has been using two vehicles, a KDD 515Q Mazda Demio and a KCE 107Y Toyota Belta, to trail unsuspecting Kenyans.

A search in the cars led to the recovery of their tools of trade, a catapult, and nine spark plugs.

Appearing before a magistrate’s court at the Kibera Law Courts, the four pleaded not guilty to three counts of Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code, stealing from a locked motor vehicle contrary to section 279(g) of the penal code and malicious injury to property contrary to section 339 of the penal code.

It has also been established that one of the suspects, Ochieng, has a pending case of stealing Sh600,000 from a locked motor vehicle in June 2022, where they presented fake names at the same law courts as Raymond Muramba Mueni and Muthui Mutua.

