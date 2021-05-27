in NEWS

Suspected Gang of 6 Nabbed for Terrorizing Motorists Along Southern Bypass

Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters in Nairobi. PHOTO| COURTESY

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have arrested a gang of six men suspected to be terrorizing motorists along the southern bypass.

In a series of tweets, the DCI revealed that the six were interdicted on Wednesday following a report that was filed by a victim identified as Tom Onyango.

Onyango, in a report filed at Lang’ata police station, intimated that he was driving from Nakuru to Nairobi with his three-year-old son when he was attacked.

Onyango reportedly parked his car along the roadside to allow his son to respond to a call of nature a few meters past the Virtual weighbridge.

It was then that the DCI with the help of a tracker dog from the canine unit swung into action and the thugs were flashed out of their hideout.

Three of the suspects arrested have been identified positively by the victim, Tom Onyango for being part of the thugs who attacked him and his son.

The DCI has appealed to motorists who have experienced similar incidents of robberies along the Southern bypass to report come out and file a report for immediate action to be taken.

