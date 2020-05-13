in NEWS

Four Suspected Gang Members Dead Following Shoot-out Along Kangundo Road

119 Views

police fight civilian
A police gun. /Courtesy

Four suspected gang members were on Wednesday morning fatally injured following a police shootout along Kangundo Road.

In a tweet, the DCI said the gang were trailed by a team of SSU detectives tasked with the “No Guns for Gangs” endeavour.

The officers, acting on intelligence, intercepted the gang’s vehicle Toyota Sienta Reg. No KCH 366 and ordered them to surrender.

“Acting on intelligence, the team which has been pursuing an armed criminal gang operating in Nairobi and its environs intercepted a Toyota Sienta Reg. No KCH 366F along Kangundo Road occupied by four members of the gang,” the DCI tweeted.

The four defied the orders prompting the officers to open fire.

During the shootout, a senior commander was injured but is now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Another bullet, unfortunately hit a civilian’s motor vehicle.

Two Pistols -a Tokarev, a mini Ceska plus 13 bullets have since been recovered.

“TWO Pistols; a Tokalev & Mini Ceska & Thirteen rounds of ammunition were today morning recovered,” DCI said.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Internet Penetration in Africa Still At 24PC As Global Stats Reach 50PC -Huawei Study

Kenya’s COVID-19 Cases Jump To 737 As 22 Patients Recover