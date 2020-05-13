Four Suspected Gang Members Dead Following Shoot-out Along Kangundo Road

Four suspected gang members were on Wednesday morning fatally injured following a police shootout along Kangundo Road.

In a tweet, the DCI said the gang were trailed by a team of SSU detectives tasked with the “No Guns for Gangs” endeavour.

The officers, acting on intelligence, intercepted the gang’s vehicle Toyota Sienta Reg. No KCH 366 and ordered them to surrender.

“Acting on intelligence, the team which has been pursuing an armed criminal gang operating in Nairobi and its environs intercepted a Toyota Sienta Reg. No KCH 366F along Kangundo Road occupied by four members of the gang,” the DCI tweeted.

— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 13, 2020

The four defied the orders prompting the officers to open fire.

During the shootout, a senior commander was injured but is now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Another bullet, unfortunately hit a civilian’s motor vehicle.

Two Pistols -a Tokarev, a mini Ceska plus 13 bullets have since been recovered.



