Suspected Fraudster Innocent Oundo Nabbed At JKIA While Attempting To Fly To Dubai

Detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have nabbed a suspected fraudster Innocent Oundo Silingi who was attempting to fly out of the country to Dubai.

According to a statement on Twitter, Silingi is said to have acquired money by false pretense. For instance, he was acting as a director of Project Capital solutions thus obtained Sh10 million on false pretense.

He reportedly claimed that he would arrange for letters of credit, discounting of documents facility for suppliers and credit funding program.

“Further, the suspect claimed he would also finance the supply of both the project and working capital under certain terms and condition,” reads the statement.

Detectives based at JKIA have arrested Innocent Oundo Sillingi as he was preparing to depart to Dubai following a stop order placed by DCI Headquarters on 24/2/2020. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 24, 2020

Read: Detectives Nab 150 Cartons Of Miraa Concealed As Fine Beans At JKIA

He is set to be arraigned and charged accordingly.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the DCI called on netizens to be vigilant so as not to fall victims of online fraud.

In a series of tweets, the DCI noted that there is a new crop of fraudsters selling non-existent products by circulating phishing emails.

For instance, the state of joblessness and unemployment played a huge role in increased cyber crimes.

Read Also: Fraudsters Taking Advantage Of Desperate Job Seekers During Covid-19 Pandemic

The links, said the DCI are infected with malware that gives the scammers access to one’s personal details, passwords, that could be used to “to extort, for cyberbullying, stealing of finances among other ills.”

Consequently, in new development, the fraudsters had invented new techniques where they use Paybill numbers and bank accounts to scam Kenyans online. They then withdraw the funds immediately after payment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu