Suspected Fake Gold Scammers Who Allegedly Swindled A Foreigner Arrested

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives attached to the Serious Crime Unit (SCU) last night smashed a fake gold syndicate and arrested two suspects accused of swindling a foreigner a substantial amount of money.

The two, Jackson Maina and Awuyene Mbombo, were arrested at house No. 91 in Nairobi’s Convent Drive, Lavington.

Detectives seized four metal boxes containing fake gold nuggets, assorted stamps and gold smelting equipment.

Read: Four DCI Imposters Arrested In Kasarani For Obtaining Sh29 Million In Fake Gold Deal

The two, directors of Airlink Freight Limited, were arrested after a national from Burkina Faso filed a complaint with the DCI claiming he had been swindled by the two between October 27 and November 16. The two claimed they could sell him gold.

“The DCI appeals to any other person who might have fallen victim to the syndicate to file a report at the SCU offices at Mazingira Complex on Kiambu Road,” tweeted the DCI.

The two will be charged in court on Monday.

Detectives attached to the Serious Crime Unit (SCU) last night smashed a fake gold syndicate and arrested two Nairobi businessmen who had swindled a foreigner a substantial amount of money. pic.twitter.com/3qJ9L648fY — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 27, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu