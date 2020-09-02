Suspected Drug Traffickers Samuel Macharia And Peter Kuria Arrested, Sacks Of Bhang Seized

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two men over drug trafficking links.

The two, Samuel Kimani Macharia and Peter Mwangi Kuria, were nabbed by detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit while transporting sacks of Cannabis Sativa (bhang) worth millions of shillings to Nairobi from Namanga.

The bhang was confiscated and the vehicle bearing registration number KCD 808N, which was ferrying the illegal substance, impounded.

The DCI said the two will be arraigned tomorrow, September 3, to face charges of Trafficking in Narcotic drugs contrary to section 4(a) of the Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substances (control) Act No. 4 of 1994.

