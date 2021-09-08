Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested Preparing To Swallow 60 Pellets of Heroin

A suspected drug trafficker has been nabbed by detectives from the DCI while preparing to swallow 60 pellets of heroin.

The suspect, Beatrice Awuor was attempting to ship the drugs to an unknown destination by ingesting them.

According to detectives, the 42-year-old woman was arrested following a tip-off via the official DCI hotline where they stormed her house in Nasra area, Kayole.

“Transnational organized crime detectives acting on information received via our #FichuakwaDCI hotline, stormed her house in Nasra area within Kayole and pounced on the 42-year-old trafficker,” the DCI said.

Among the items recovered were her passport and two others bearing the names Caroline Adongo Mujibi and Risper Auma Ochieng believed to be her accomplices.

Also recovered was a job identification card bearing the names of the mastermind Beatrice Awuor Odhiambo, which identified her as a nurse at Mbagathi hospital. A digital weighing scale believed to be used in weighing the illegal product made from the seed pod of opium poppy plants.

Pellets believed to contain heroin were yesterday recovered from a suspected drug trafficker.

The suspect Beatrice Awuor, is believed to have been preparing to ingest the 60 pellets of the highly addictive drug for shipment, to an unknown destination. pic.twitter.com/VlKHkYGFKp — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 8, 2021

Ms Awuor is currently held in custody as detectives finalize on the same and will later be arraigned.

