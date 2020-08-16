Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested After He Was Linked To Bhang Worth Ksh11 Million

A suspected drug dealer, Tom Ouma Aero, has over the weekend been arrested by detectives from the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU), Special Services Unit (SSU) and Anti Narcotics Unit(ANU) detectives from his hideout in Utawala.

According to a report by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect’s arrest was in connection with the seizure of 368.5 kilograms of cannabis sativa valued at over Ksh11 million from motor vehicle Registration Number KCQ 741V that was intercepted along Nakuru – Nairobi Highway on August 14, 2020.

“The suspect is also believed to sponsor gangs in Korogocho, Huruma and Dandora to protect his business of drug trafficking,” said DCI.

Nabbed also during the early morning operation were two of his associates namely Paul Ochieng Otieno and Stephen Wandera Barasa.

The three will be arraigned in court on Monday.

