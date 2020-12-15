Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants Destroy Newly-built Police Station In Mandera

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants on Monday night attacked and destroyed a newly-built police station in Borehole 11, Mandera County.

There were no casualties reported.

Reports indicate that heavy explosions and gunshots rented the air as the militants destroyed the security offices.

In photos shared on social media by locals, the newly erected building was reduced to rubbles.

Local authorities have launched a probe into the incident.

The attacks are common in the area with several phone masts having been destroyed in the recent past. A number of people including police officers have also lost their lives in similar attacks.

Locals continue to urge the government to beef up security in the area.

