Suspected Al Shabaab Militants Abduct Truck Driver, Turnboy in Mandera South

Police in Mandera South have launched an operation to rescue two men who were abducted by suspected Al Shabaab militants on Monday morning.

The gunmen are reported to have attacked a construction site on the Elwak-Falama road where the driver and his turnboy were working.

Mandera South Deputy County Commissioner Nyamboga Mounda confirmed the incident. He identified the truck diver as Ali Mohamed and the turn boy as Kerow Adan Abdi.

“There was an incident where a tipper belonging to a local contractor working on a road was set ablaze and the driver and his turn boy are missing,” Mounda told Nation.

A similar operation is underway in Mandera North where police are hunting for gunmen who shot at a vehicle ferrying Miraaa.

Police reports indicate that unknown gunmen tried stopping the vehicle at Jabibar along the Rhamu-Elwak road but the driver managed to escape.

The driver later stopped and abandoned the vehicle under unclear circumstances.

The two incidents come barely two weeks after three people were killed after a Kenya Wildlife Service vehicle was attacked using Improvised Explosive Devices in Qoqay area, Takaba, Mandera.

Al Shabaab militants operating in the area are said to have been behind the attack that left four people injured.

The attackers shot at the survivors who were fleeing and later torched the vehicle.

Those who died in the attack included a forest officer and two civilians.

