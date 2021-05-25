Suspected Al Shabaab Attack In Wajir Leaves Class 7 Pupil Dead

A suspected Al Shabaab attack in Wajir has left a class 7 pupil from Khorof Harar primary school dead.

According to K24, members of the militia group attacked the home of an NPR officer identified as Noor Jibril in Wajir East Sub-county during the morning hours.

Jibril who has since reported the attack at the police station revealed that the attackers came into his house in unknown numbers looking for his whereabouts. Upon failing to find him, they started shooting and in the process, his son was shot.

“Together with other NPR officers, we were guarding the Hospital (Khorof Harar Hospital) when the suspected Alshabaab attacked my house. We heard the gunshots and we immediately rushed to the scene. Unfortunately, by the time we reached there they had already shot my son and disappeared ” Jibril said.

The burial for the boy has been set for the afternoon with security officers said to be pursuing the attackers.

In a different account of events on Friday last week, five police officers were injured after an Al-Shabaab attack in Mandera.

According to a statement by Miriam Muli on behalf of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, the injured officers were in a routine patrol along the Mandera-Somalia border.

The area was quickly secured as the relevant agencies pursued the attackers.

