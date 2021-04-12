Suspect Nicknamed “Spiderman 3” Nabbed Over Burglary Incidents in Nairobi Estates

A man nicknamed “Spiderman 3” has been arrested following burglary incidents in various Nairobi estates.

Kennedy Otieno Oyier has been scaling walls of apartments and making away with cash, jewelry and electronics.

The suspect was nabbed yesternight after theft incidents rose in posh estates of Parklands, Westlands, Lavington, Muthangari and Kileleshwa.

He is the brother of John Otieno Oyier who was apprehended in January.

John was charged over burglary and has since been remanded at the Industrial Area prisons.

Kennedy told the police that he and his brother learnt to scale walls from a movie.

He also intimated that they avoided homes with cameras and light. They got in using metal rods and master keys, he told the police.

He admitted to breaking into the homes early in the morning, late in the night or over the weekends.

Police discovered laptop bags and two motor vehicles which were towed to Kilimani Police Station at his residence in Kawangware.

Preliminary reports show that the suspect could have been in cahoots with some security guards at the affected apartments.

Those who might have lost their valuables are advised to visit a police station for processing.

Nairobi police boss Augustine Nthumbi said they are still seeking to establish whether Kennedy is linked to other burglary incidents reported in other areas.

“We are looking for more suspects who we believe were in the cartel,” he said.

In 2019, a burglary suspect was captured by CCTV cameras scaling walls of a Kilimani apartment.

He is suspected to have stolen money.

