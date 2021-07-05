in NEWS

Suspect in Quiver Lounge Shooting Dickson Mararo Surrenders to DCI

Man behind the shooting of two police officers and a woman at Quiver Lounge along Thika Road has surrendered to the police.

Dickson Njanja Mararo presented himself at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road on Monday afternoon.

According to DCI director George Kinoti, the suspect who is currently being grilled by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit was accompanied by his lawyer, Cliff Ombeta.

Officers recovered a Glock semi-automatic pistol and 38 rounds of 9mm ammunition from Mararo.

He will be arraigned in court to answer to charges of attempted murder.

The suspect is said to have fired three times at Constable Festus Musyoka attached to Starehe Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Constable Lawrence Muturi, attached to Kasarani’s petty crimes unit and Felistas Nziza.

Constable Musyoka was shot on the left side of his neck, Muturi on the hand and Nziza in the abdomen.

Dressed in a white t-shirt, Mararo, as seen on CCTV footage approached the trio, had a brief chat and then opened fire.

Footage shows him exiting the lounge through the rear entry where he had parked his car — a Toyota Landcruiser.

Two of the victims are in critical condition while one is stable.

One of the officer’s has since been arrested.

The three were attending the birthday party of Kasarani OCS Chief Inspector Benard Ongoro and were among the last to leave the venue.

