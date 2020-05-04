Suspect In Pamoja FM Journalist Hassan Mohammed Mirjian’s Murder Lynched

Hassan Mohammed Mirjian a radio journalist at Pamoja FM in Kibra was killed on Monday morning on his way home from work under unclear circumstances.

According to Citizen, he met his untimely death near Kibera Law Courts at dawn after hosting a Ramadhan Special show.

Further, the publication cites that Kibra residents were irked by his brutal murder thus launched a manhunt for the murder suspects.

One suspect who was linked to the murder was lynched to death with residents alleging that together with a group of rowdy youths they have been terrorizing people especially during the dusk till dawn curfew.

Further, Kibra residents have accused the police authorities of slacking in their work hence increased crimes during the curfew hours.

Following the incident, Kibra Sub-County Deputy Commissioner Gideon Ombogi stated that the police had been deployed to the region to probe the matter and restore order.

Consequently, the two bodies have since been taken to the City morgue awaiting autopsy.

The murder of the Hassan Mohammed Mirjian comes just one day after journalists commemorated World Press Freedom Day, May 3.

The dusk till dawn curfew directive was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a bid to maintain the social distancing rule and combat the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

“Effective Friday 27th March 2020, a daily curfew from 7 PM to 5 AM, shall be in effect in the territory of the Republic of Kenya, with all movement by persons not authorized to do so or not being medical professionals, health workers, critical and essential services providers, being prohibited between those hours,” he said.

Currently, Kenya has 465 COVID-19 cases, 167 recoveries and 24 fatalities.

