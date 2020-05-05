Another Suspect In Pamoja FM’s Hassan Marjan’s Murder Arrested

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hassan Mohammed Marjan a radio journalist at Pamoja FM in Kibra.

According to K24, the police are also pursuing a woman who is suspected to have hosted a six-member gang in relation to the murder.

“We still have a lot to do and we cannot disclose more details. We are, however, optimistic that all the people responsible for the killing will be brought to book,” Kilimani OCPD Lucas Ogara said.

Further, Ogara added that the police authorities would rely on CCTV footage to track and unmask the culprits as the area he was under camera surveillance.

Marjan was killed on Monday morning on his way home from work near Kibera Law Courts at dawn after hosting a Ramadhan Special show.

Following his death, Kibra residents were irked and launched a manhunt for the murder suspect.

One suspect who was linked to the murder was lynched to death with residents alleging that together with a group of rowdy youths they had been terrorizing people especially during the dusk till dawn curfew.

Kibra Sub-County Deputy Commissioner Gideon Ombogi stated that the police had been deployed to the region to probe the matter and restore order. Consequently, the two bodies had since been taken to the City morgue.

Marjan’s murder came in just one day after journalists commemorated World Press Freedom Day, May 3.

