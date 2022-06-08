Suspect in Mirema Shooting Dennis Karani Freed Over Lack of Evidence

A man detained two weeks ago in connection with the gruesome murder of a “Pishori syndicate” boss has been released.

Dennis Karani was released on Wednesday after the prosecution failed to prove its case against him.

Karani is said to have been the getaway driver when Samuel Muvota was gunned down on Mirema Drive off Thika Road in May.

Read: Inside The Lives Of Mirema Shooting Victim Samuel Mugota’ Wives

The accused person surrendered to the police on May 23 after the authorities identified him as the key suspect in the murder.

The police would later clarify that he (Karani) was just the driver of the getaway vehicle that was parked across the road as the shooter executed Muvota in broad daylight.

Investigations showed that the deceased was into defrauding men with the help of women who drugged them and later stole from them.

More follows

