Suspect in Mirema Shooting Dennis Karani Freed Over Lack of Evidence

A man detained two weeks ago in connection with the gruesome murder of a “Pishori syndicate” boss has been released.

Dennis Karani was released on Wednesday by Milimani principal magistrate Carolyne Muthoni Njagi after the prosecution failed to prove its case against him.

He has also been cleared of the murder charge. “The respondent has been cooperative and has given us easy time during the entire period of the investigation, so I’m requesting the miscellaneous file be closed, for we have not found any evidence linking the Mr Gachoki to the murder,” the investigating officer told the court. Read: Mirema Shooting: Police Say Dennis Karani Was Driver of Getaway Vehicle The accused person, on the other hand, will stay in police custody after being charged with felony on Tuesday at the Makadara law court. Karani was charged on June 7, 2022, with drugging David Kaikai and subsequently stealing Sh564,647 from his various bank accounts, among other assets, with others not before the court. “Based on the remand order by Makadara law court, we are requesting that the accused person remain in custody,” the investigation officer added.

Karani is said to have been the getaway driver when Samuel Muvota was gunned down on Mirema Drive off Thika Road in May.

Read Also: I Am Being Framed, Dennis Karani, Suspected Mastermind In Mirema Murder Claims Innocence

“We urge court to take judicial notice of the video clip circulating online where the gunman is seen running towards a waiting car. The Respondent (Gachoki) is the person who was behind the car,” said Corporal Kapario Lekakeny two weeks ago.

The accused person surrendered to the police on May 23 after the authorities identified him as the key suspect in the murder.

The police would later clarify that he (Karani) was just the driver of the getaway vehicle that was parked across the road as the shooter executed Muvota in broad daylight.

Investigations showed that the deceased was into defrauding men with the help of women who drugged them and later stole from them.

