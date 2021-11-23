Prime Suspect in BBC Journalist Kate Mitchell’s Murder Had Booked A Room with Fiancée in Same Hotel

The prime suspect in the murder of BBC journalist Kate Mitchell’s had booked a room with his girlfriend at the same hotel as the deceased.

According to police reports, Tamati Mauti had booked a room on the seventh floor of the luxurious Westlands hotel on Thursday.

He was there with his fiancée, Michelle Akinyi.

Later, he and Mitchell had drinks at the bar after which he followed her back to her room on the eight floor.

“We suspect that this is when the two engaged in a scuffle that resulted in the death of Ms Mitchell,” Kilimani Sub-county Police Commander Muturi Mbogo told Daily Nation.

The former head of BBC’s charity wing BBC Media Action in Ethiopia was found in her room on Friday with a stab wound to the neck and bruises around her eyes.

Mauti’s girlfriend who learnt about his death while recording a statement at the Kilimani Police Station, said she was aware that he was having drinks at the bar. He, however, did not return to their room.

She also disclosed that they were engaged and were set to get hitched in December.

Mauti is believed to have leaped to his death after killing Mitchell.

His body was discovered on the first floor of the hotel.

