Suspect In Kilimani Murder Detained For DNA Profiling As Autopsy Reveals Woman Was Sexually Assaulted

The three suspects in the murder of Sheila Njeri Murage whose body was discovered by workers in a flower bed at Santonia Court, Kilimani were arraigned.

The three suspects included the owner of the house Ms Claire Chepkoech Nge’no and her friends Christine Awuor Aluoch and Shem Lwanga Mang’ula.

According to Nation, Christine Awuor and Claire Chepkoech have been released on Sh100,000 bail while Shem Lwanga has been detailed for a DNA profiling after an autopsy on the body indicated that the deceased was sexually assaulted before death.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot directed Awour and Chepkoech to report daily to the investigating officer of the case police constable Joseph Nderitu until further orders.

State Prosecutor Kennedy Panyako had opposed the trio’s bail application although the judge ruled in their favour.

“An autopsy report indicates that the deceased died as a result of head injuries due to blunt force trauma with sexual assault preceding the murder,” said the judge.

Ultimately, the two females through their lawyer Cliff Ombeta argued that they could not be detained for extraction of DNA following the evidence that the deceased was sexually assaulted.

“It is obvious that sexual assault couldn’t be perpetrated by members of the female gender and they (Awour and Chepkoech) can’t be biologically and scientifically be associated with the spermatozoa found in the victim’s genitalia since they are of the same gender with the deceased,” Mr Cheruiyot said.

At the time the deceased’s body was found by workers, it was reported that she had some back injuries with blood oozing from her nose while partially holding a smoked Marijuana.

This was after a night of partying at Santonia Court, Kilimani, House number 03 B on the second floor although it is unclear whether the deceased had left the party.

Details according to a friend to Shem Lwanga indicated that he was out drinking at 1824 before he was called to join his friends at a house party. He later passed out and slept on the couch, only to wake up in the morning, head home and later asked to report at the police station.

“It wasn’t really a party. Only four people were present and Mr Mang’ula blacked out and slept on the couch because he could not go home due to the curfew. The next morning he woke up and went home before being summoned by the police. No one has any idea of what happened, including the police,” the friend said.

Detectives handling the case, however, indicated that the versions of the happenings as narrated by the suspects were contradictory hence intensified investigations launched with CCTV footages said to have been retrieved to aid in the murder case.

