Suspect In Armed Lavington West Estate Robbery Edward Nduati Arrested

DCI detectives have arrested a 34-year-old man who was on Wednesday night involved in an armed robbery incident that occurred in Lavington West Estate Phase II.

Edward Nduati and his accomplices left the victim with gunshot wounds after she declined to unlock the car doors.

“Armed with pistols, the suspect and his accomplices accosted the victim as she parked her car at her residence, before smashing one of the car windows with a huge stone after the victim refused to unlock the doors,” DCI boss George Kinoti said on Twitter.

The victim raised an alarm by hooting and screaming, attracting the attention of a good samaritan.

“Her screams and hooting attracted the attention of a good Samaritan (a bodaboda rider), who stopped by raising alarm in an attempt to rescue the victim,” Kinoti added.

The robbers then fired at the bodaboda rider, hitting him at the back of the head after which they grabbed the victim’s handbag. In it were her phones, personal documents and cash.

According to the DCI chief, the thugs then left the scene of incident on a motorbike that was on standby.

Detectives from Dagoretti rushed to the scene and helped the victim get to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he is receiving treatment.

“Dagoretti based detectives on patrol and who heard the gunshots rushed to the scene where they helped the injured victim to KNH hospital where he is recuperating well, before launching an overnight manhunt for the suspects,” Kinoti added.

The sleuths caught up with Nduati at his hide-out in the wee hours of Thursday morning. They recovered a number of mobile phones which have since been taken to the DCI Cyber Crime Unit for analysis.

Search for the other suspects and the pistols used during the robbery has started, Kinoti said.

