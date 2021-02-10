Suspect In Lawyer Elizabeth Koki’s Murder Pleads “Not Guilty”

A Congolese national who is suspected of killing lawyer Elizabeth Koki has pleaded not guilty.

Appearing before Judge David Kimei at the Machakos High Court, Christian Kadima who is said to have been the deceased’s lover, denied killing her.

The prosecution told the court that the suspect had undergone a mental assessment test and was found fit to stand trial.

The defense team was given seven days to file a bail or bond application.

The departed, a mother of two, was represented by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi and the vice president Caroline Kamende.

The case will be mentioned on March 2, 2021 for pre-trial directions/bail hearing.

An autopsy report showed that Koki suffocated to death and had bruises around the mouth consistent with a gag.

Kadima told the police that she (Koki) fell from the bed hitting her head.

He later left her Syokimau home in her car for Nairobi where he was arrested by DCI officers.

She was interred at her family home on January 22 where her former husband, Edwin Githinji mourned her as a caring and loving mother.

“You remain my friend and companion in all circumstances. You took care of our two sons and for that, we choose not to cry but celebrate you and thank God for blessing us with you,” Githinji said.

Her parents remembered her as an overachiever who brought them joy.

“Your determination in life and high achiever attitude made as proud,” David Nzuki and Margaret Kamene said.

