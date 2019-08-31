Suspect Dies Mysteriously While In Police Custody In Embu

A suspect has mysteriously died while in police custody in Kigumo Police Post in Embu County.

According to the police, the 24-year-old suspect had been accused of stealing from a local Salvation Army Church.

The deceased is claimed to have been caught in the act by a worshipper on Thursday night and residents frogmarched him to the police post where he was locked up.

After a while, the man collapsed in the cell and died.

Defending the locals, the church leader Dominic Mugendi noted that the suspect was not beaten by the locals.

He stated that the church does not believe in inflicting injuries on suspects and that the man was taken to the police so that legal action could be taken against him.

Mugendi exclaimed: “Police should explain how he met his death.”

Embu East deputy police boss Michael Wachira confirmed the incident and noted that the body of the man was taken to Runyenjes Hospital mortuary.

Additionally, the police boss noted that they have opened investigations into the cause of death of the suspect.

Mr Wachira urged residents to stop speculating and give police time to complete investigation.

