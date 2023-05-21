Suspect Behind Contaminated Sugar Scandal Arrested at JKIA

Police have arrested one of the key suspects in the contaminated sugar scandal.

The suspect was nabbed on Saturday at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after he arrived from Dubai.

The dealer is said to have landed aboard an Emirates flight at around 9 pm. He was also in possession of an interim order for anticipatory bail of Sh100,000.

The order was granted by a Mombasa High Court vide Criminal Miscellaneous Application dated May 19.

However, detectives escorted him to Kamukunji Police Station where he is being held awaiting arraignment on Monday.

He is set to be charged with the diversion of condemned sugar that had been earmarked for conversion into industrial ethanol, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

According to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) records, the dealer who is the director of a clearing agency was one of the people who witnessed the breaking of the Customs seals of the 40 containers containing the condemned sugar on April 20.

DCI has proposed that top managers at the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and others from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) face abuse of office and conspiracy to commit a crime charges.

On Wednesday, President William Ruto suspended officials from KEBS including the Managing Director Lt Col (Rtd) Bernard Njiraini, Dr Geoffrey Muriira (Director of Quality Assurance and Inspection), Hilda Keror (Manager Inspection, Mombasa Port Office), Liston Lagat (Assistant Manager, ICDN Nairobi), Stephen Owuor (Principal Officer), and Peter Olima Joseph (Inspector, Mombasa).

Those from KRA include Joseph Kaguru, Mwanja Masinde, Stephen Muiruri, Moses Okoth, Doris Mutembei, Chacha Hondo, Carol Nyagechi and Derick Kago.

The consignment comprising of 20,000 bags of sugar each weighing 50kgs had been imported into the country in 2018 by Merako Investments Limited from Harare, Zimbabwe but was condemned by KeBS.

