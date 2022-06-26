Suspect Attacked by Mob in Kilimani As Robbery Attempt Foiled

A robbery suspect was on Saturday apprehended by detectives in Kileleshwa, and another fled following a dramatic chase.

When the investigators ambushed the two, they were allegedly preparing to harm two businessmen.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti said the action was as a result of a tip-off from members of the public.

Kilimani cops cornered the criminals along Laikipia Road in Kilimani. They were on a motorbike.

They abandoned the bike when they disobeyed an order to surrender.

“This prompted a chase that pit the thugs against the officers… It wasn’t long before one of the thugs was swept off his feet before he landed on the ground with a thud,” DCI said in a tweet.

CITY DETECTIVES ARREST ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT IN DRAMATIC CHASE Detectives based at Kileleshwa in the upmarket Kilimani suburbs, foiled an armed attack aimed at two businessmen last evening. This followed a tip-off received by the officers, who quickly pounced on the suspects pic.twitter.com/bFg0NNBdHx — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 26, 2022

One of the suspects was attacked by an enraged mob that was trailing closely behind, leaving him with grave injuries.

“They disfigured his dental arrangement and left him with a swollen eye. The thug writhed on the ground in pain begging for forgiveness,” added Kinoti.

The suspect who has been identified as Eric Musungu was saved from the mob that was baying for his blood.

Musungu who is from the Kawangware 46 area was found to be in possession of a handmade weapon that was loaded with one 9mm round.

Detectives are still looking for the second suspect, who fled.

