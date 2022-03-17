Suspect Arrested as Police Probe Botched Robbery at Steel Shop in Kisumu 

Police are on hot pursuit of two robbers caught on camera staging a robbery at Jubilee Jumbo Steel shop in Kisumu on Wednesday morning.

In a CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media, the thugs armed with an AK47 rifle stormed the store located along the busy Obote road at 10:30am.

One of the robbers jumped on top of the counter as his accomplice who was armed with the gun ordered cashiers to surrender the day’s collection.

Out of fear, the workers scampered for safety as the robber in a Boda Boda helmet and orange reflector jacket accessed the shop in search of the money.

The duo, however, left hurriedly before speeding off on a getaway motorbike, apparently out of fear.

Nyanza region police boss Karanja Muiruri confirmed the incident saying no money was stolen during the incident.

Also, all staffers escaped unhurt.

The police boss said they had detained one of the employees who they believe is an accomplice in the botched robbery.

The suspect is helping police with investigations into the incident.

