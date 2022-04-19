Stop Reading Too Much Into My Posts – Susan Kihika Denies Fall-out with UDA

Nakuru senator Susan Kihika has dispelled claims that she has fallen out with key individuals in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The legislator who spoke to the Standard on Tuesday asked social media users to refrain from “reading too much” into her social posts.

Kihika has in the last couple of days been sharing “telling” posts which many claimed meant she was being frustrated by the Deputy President William Ruto-led party.

Kaba Mwena Wa Ngai, my friend Musa @HonMoses_Kuria you had seen very far 😊 — Sen. Susan Kihika (@susankihika) April 18, 2022

Last week, it was alleged that she had been asked to step down in favour of sitting governor Lee Kinyanjui of Jubilee party.

“Am very comfortable in the UDA party. People should not read too many details from my posts on social media. They have nothing to do with my position in the party,” said Kihika.

The former majority whip in the senate also faced accusations of interfering with UDA primaries within the county.

She had specially faced opposition from Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara who faulted her (Kihika) for attempting to rig her out of the primaries in favour of an opponent yet to be revealed.

“Susan Kihika should and must stop creating discord in the UDA party…in Naivasha, she decided to conspire with Jubilee to sponsor and support a mole who is being funded by the Jubilee to weaken the UDA party from within,” Kihika said on April 5.

The fall-out between the two took a turn for the worst after Kihara said she would openly drum up support for Kihika’s competitor.

“I wish we can openly campaign for Governor Lee Kinyanjui (of Jubilee)…this woman is a disgrace to Nakuru, please guys don’t let her be the next Governor for our Nakuru,” added Kihara.

In Nakuru town, Kihika was accused of influencing the appointment of presiding officers (POs) and clerks for the Biashara Ward in Nakuru town in order to give Fadhili Msuri an easy victory.

Msuri won the nominations, but his win was later nullified. A new election is currently underway.

But according to Kihika, she was no where near Nakuru when the exercise was taking place.

“The role of appointing POs and clerks is under the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) where I don’t have a say. I don’t understand why someone has to link me with their loss,” added Kihika.

“Personally, I didn’t vote or come close to any polling station. My eyes are on the governorship. I don’t have a reason to influence the election of other people. Those accusing me are only directing their anger on me as they are unable to contend with the decision made by the voters.”

As for quitting UDA, the legislator said she will not buy into the propaganda.

“I am not that weak to give in to propaganda being peddled around by other people. The voters have the final say.”

