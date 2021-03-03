Police Deny Susan Kihika’s Claims Of Planned Chaos In London Ward Ahead Of By-election

Police have denied claims of planned chaos in UDA stronghold areas in London Ward ahead of Thursday by-election.

Area OCPD Samson Gathuku has said that police are in a neutral party and will only be present to keep the peace.

He dared Kihika to produce evidence to back her allegations and take legal action.

In a letter dated March 2, and addressed to Inspector General of Police (IG) Hillary Mutyambai, Kihika claimed the party plans to interfere with voting on Thursday during the London Ward mini-poll.

According to the lawmaker, the plan codenamed “Operation Nakuru West”, involves an area OCPD who has been directed to “cause mayhem in UDA strongholds in the ward”.

“In an elaborate plan codenamed Operation Nakuru west, an OCPD (name withheld) has been directed to threaten, blockade, and curtail the movement of UDA supporters on voting day,” she said.

She further claimed that the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party was panicking hence “open-market” bribery showcased over the weekend.

“It is abundantly evident that Jubilee has panicked and resorted to open-market voter bribery as witnessed at the weekend. And in line with Operation Nakuru West, the police supervised the bribery,” the fierce politician said.

Kihika warned officers against being used by politicians to propagate violence and subvert the will of the people.

She also noted that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was well aware of the plans but has not acted on the intelligence.

“It is shocking and worrying that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ( IEBC ) has not acted on this election offense even as the venue, individuals, and police supervisors of the malpractice are well known,” she stated.

“We urge IEBC to fulfill its role and be the honest arbiter of the Constitution and the people of London Ward, and indeed Kenya, expect it to be.”

The mini-poll will take place on March 4.

