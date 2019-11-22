Susan Kaittany’s Posh Palace Expands To Occupy Two Floors Of Sifa Towers For “Elevated Experience”

Susan Kaittany’s Posh Palace in Kilimani will now occupy two floors of the Sifa Towers, mezzanine and first floors, for better customer experience, the management has said.

In what the management terms as the “Diamond Experience”, the development entails a classy interior, new improved barber shop, cocktail bar, exemplary nail bar and spa pedicure garden.

“Our main focus is to ensure that Posh Palace remains a palace. Posh Palace continues to uphold high standards without a doubt. Posh Palace has been nominated as the most luxurious salon in 2019. Moreover we ensure that the staff at Posh is the best of the best including award winning stylists. This year Posh Palace took home the weaveologist of the year award at Afro Hair Awards. The expansion has come along to refresh and upgrade our already existing standards. As our company grows, You can expect services nothing short of platinum, growth, bolder moves while ever growing our Hair and Beauty Industry,” says Susan Kaittany, CEO Posh Palace.

The development comes as a plus for Ms Kaittany who faced rivalry from her once business partner, who established a similar business opposite Posh Palace after a fallout.

Before starting Posh Palace, M Kaittany was once a model and was once Miss Earth Kenya before trying out Miss World Kenya. She also worked for family travel company, ATS Travel.

“The entire Posh family is excited about the new look which has created an even greater ambience. The team now as big as almost one hundred employees continues to go strong in creating history in the industry,” said Kaittany in a statement.

