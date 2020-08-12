Susan Kaittany Announces Expansion Of Posh Palace To Sell High-end Beauty Products

Businesswoman and the proprietor of beauty salon and spa Posh Palace, Susan Kaittany has has announced expansion of her business to deal with high-end beauty products.

Kaittany says that she will soon be launching “one of a kind” beauty hub; retailing high-street products targeting the luxury market.

“The international cosmetics and skincare venture will feature brands like Fenti and Dior, and the physical shop is set to launch in the next few days,” she says.

“The idea of her beauty business was informed by the need to create a safe haven where women could relax, unwind while receiving state of-the-art holistic beauty and wellness treatment. The same vision has birthed Polished Cosmetics; with the aim of satisfying the beauty aspect that Posh Palace is well known for,” she adds.

Late last year, Posh Palace in Kilimani expanded to occupy two floors of the Sifa Towers, mezzanine and first floors.

In what the management termed as the “Diamond Experience”, the development entailed a classy interior, new improved barber shop, cocktail bar, exemplary nail bar and spa pedicure garden.

“Women generally put everyone’s needs before their own and being in a season where most women have come to appreciate self care and putting themselves first, Polished comes in to remind them of their beauty and uplift them when they need a pick me up,” Ms Kaittany says.

Before that, Ms Kaittany faced rivalry from her once business partner, who established a similar business opposite Posh Palace after a fallout. The shop has since been closed and allegedly relocated elsewhere.

Before starting Posh Palace, M Kaittany was once a model and was once Miss Earth Kenya before trying out Miss World Kenya. She also worked for family travel company, ATS Travel.

“The entire Posh family is excited about the new look which has created an even greater ambience. The team now as big as almost one hundred employees continues to go strong in creating history in the industry,” Kaittany said in November 2019.

